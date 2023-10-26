Jimmy Shergill says ‘I will call my actors when I need them’; condemns long waiting for an actor

Being an actor is not easy. One really has to put in a lot of hard work to prove his mettle. The initial phase of an aspiring actor demands waiting patiently to hear from the filmmakers. Jimmy Shergill, an actor par excellence, has been in the industry for over two decades. Having proved his mettle in acting, the Choona actor, in a recent interview, revealed that the most challenging part of being a performer can also be the best thing, provided an artist is given due regard on the set.

Jimmy Shergill believes in respecting an artist’s time

Jimmy Shergill was recently in conversation with Indian Express, where he opined that the toughest things are the best parts about being an actor. He opined it’s difficult, but the best thing is if an actor has discipline, punctuality, sincerity, and hard work.

Thus, if he was a producer or a filmmaker, he would try and use the best of an actor in a stipulated time. He believed that he would be able to bring the best of an actor if he made him rest nicely. Since the actor would be in his best mood, implying his energy levels are something else, the actor asserted that he could take out the best from him.

“Rather than calling him on set at 6oclock and taking his shot at 10-11, I would have wasted five hours of that actor and would have tired him or her during that time. So, he won’t perform to that level. Being an actor, if I end up directing a film one day, I will call my actors when I need them. I will not call and tire him for no rhyme or reason because I know he is going to give me his best performance when he is well rested, is happy, and in a great state of mind,” he was quoted as saying.

Jimmy Shergill on dealing with success

Jimmy, who stepped into Bollywood with Gulzar’s Maachis, has gained immense appreciation for his works in films and then in the OTT space. He also talked about dealing with success by not letting it get to his head.

The actor stated that he never realized what success really is, which is why he was never affected. According to him, he wouldn’t have been here if it wasn’t the case. So, he believes that it is a good thing. “People like me half of the time don’t even know that a film has done well or that a character has been loved a lot. Till the time I find out, I move on and get busy with something else. That’s how it has been, so there are no regrets,” he added.

A few days back, Audible and Pratilipi announced the release of 12 audio shows. Renowned actors like Jimmy Shergill, Rohit Roy, and others have given their voices to the show.

