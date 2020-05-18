Jinder Mahal corrects Ranveer Singh over his Hulk Hogan throwback post; Emphasises ‘WWE is life’
The COVID 19 lockdown might have locked us all in our houses, but it has certainly given us a golden opportunity to revisit the golden memories. And looks like Ranveer Singh is making the most of this opportunity as he treated his fans with an unseen throwback picture of himself from his childhood days. The picture featured the young Ranveer posing as WWE Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan as he posed by the latter’s poster. The Gully Boy star wrote, “Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you!” #mondayfeeling throw it way back to when #WWF was life. had a poster on my wall of The Immortal @hulkhogan.”
While Ranveer’s post garnered a lot of attention for the netizens with over 11 lakh likes in 8 hours, it got a special notice by renowned wrestler Jinder Mahal who even commented on the Bajirao Mastani actor’s post. Interestingly, the WWE champion rectified Ranveer’s words “WWF was Life” and wrote, “You’re wrong Ranveer, @wwe IS Life.”
Take a look at Jinder Mahal’s comment on Ranveer’s post regarding his love for WWF:
For the uninitiated, Jinder Mahal happens to be the first wrestler of Indian origin to win WWE Championship. He had defeated 13-time WWE Champion Randy Orton to clinch the title.
Talking about Ranveer Singh, the superstar is enjoying the lockdown break to the most with his lady love Deepika Padukone and has also been sharing glimpses of their love filled quarantine moments. On the work front, the Dil Dhadakne Do star has some interesting movies in the pipeline including Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Takht.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
He and Deepika should relax and stay away from limelight and Insta and should focus on their marriage and each other. Their Insta PDA is soo cringy. Such a facade.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Oh come on !! Hvanet u seen Virat Anushka PDA..??? Thats over the top. Here My DP Ranveer are just sharing their life throwbacks....wats wrong in that..