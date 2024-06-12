Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya from Kota Factory gives hilarious twist to Aditi Rao Hydari's Gaja Gamini VIRAL video from Heeramandi

In 2024, the year of unexpected crossovers, we've finally witnessed a standout duo. It's quite obvious, considering they are two of the most beloved characters. Yes, you've guessed it correctly—Jeetu Bhaiya from Kota Factory and Aditi Rao Hydari's iconic Gaja Gamini walk from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Jeetu Bhaiya gives fun twist to Aditi's Gaja Gamini VIRAL video

Well, you must have heard Jeetu Bhaiya's famous dialogue 'Kyon Nahi Ho Rahi Hai Padhai' from Kota Factory, and you may have seen Aditi's viral Gaja Gamini walk from Heeramandi. Now, imagine if they both came together for a crossover! Yes, they have.

A new video shows Jeetu Bhaiya asking students why they are not able to concentrate on their studies, and the reason is very obvious: one simply can't get enough of Aditi's captivating Gaja Gamini walk.

Have a look at the video here:

About Kota Factory Season 3

The eagerly awaited third season of Kota Factory is scheduled to stream on Netflix from June 20, 2024. The recently released trailer offers a glimpse into the world of its third season, where 'Jeetu sir' transforms into 'Jeetu Bhaiya', shouldering the responsibility of JEE aspirants grappling with teenage infatuations and other aspects of youth. It provides a peek into the tension among students as they strive to crack the exam.

Directed by Pratish Mehta, the upcoming season will feature Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Tillotama Shome, Ranjan Raj, and others in pivotal roles. The series initially premiered its first season in 2019 on TVF Play and YouTube, subsequently gaining attention from Netflix India for its second season in 2021.

About Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar revolves around the lives of courtesans set in the pre-independence era. The series consists of 8 episodes and boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

