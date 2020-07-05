  1. Home
Jitendra Kumar tries a new look during the lockdown

Actor Jitendra Kumar went bald as his "self haircut" went wrong and he shared a picture of his "quarantine look" on social media.
Jitendra Kumar tries a new look during the lockdown
Jitendra, who has starred in "Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan" and "Panchayat", took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself flaunting his bald look.

"When self hair-cut goes wrong #quarantinelook #newlook," Jitendra captioned the image.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actor was recently seen in the digital film "Chaman Bahaar". The film is about a young 'paan' shop owner's bittersweet crush for a teenage girl in a small town setting.

It also stars "Chaman Bahaar" Ritika Badiani, Bhuvan Arora and Alam Khan.

Jitendra in June told IANS that the second season of his web-series "Panchayat" is "underway".

"Actually, the lockdown started soon after we finished the first season, and things came to a halt. Writing and story lineup for the second season is already underway. Official planning will be done after the lockdown is lifted. But yes, it's on," Jitendra said.

