J&K Governor Manoj Sinha launches Film Policy of Jammu & Kashmir in presence of Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani

Long back poet Amir Khusrau had said, ‘If there is a paradise on earth, it is this, it is this, it is this.’ He was referring to Jammu and Kashmir. The picturesque destination is famous for its with its breathtaking beauty, meadows, valleys, high altitude passes, dense forests of pine and conifer, lakes, apple orchards, snow-capped peaks of Pir Panjal Ranges. These provide a perfect background for shooting a film. Hence many movies have been shot in this beautiful state.

Right from Silsila to Haidar, many hit songs had been filmed. And in a bid to encourage filmmakers to shoot movies, the state administration has Jammu & Kashmir Film Policy 2021. The policy was launched by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in the presence of actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani at Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre on Thursday evening. As reported the idea is to make the state a shooting paradise by providing apt facilities and a secured environment for the filmmakers.

For this, the government has set up a single-window clearance mechanism, prepared equipment, location and talent directories. The new policy also aims at creating livelihood opportunities for many local people.

Recently, the actor had shared pictures of meeting the governor with his estranged wife Kiran Rao and son Azad. On the work front, he is shooting for his next film Laal Singh Chaddha’ along with Naga Chaitanya in Srinagar. The film is a remake of the Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’ which starred Tom Hanks in the titular role.

