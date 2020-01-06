JNU Attack: Swara Bhasker shares a post saying JNU is peaceful for now; Thanks the citizens and media

#JNUattack: Swara Bhasker has shared a post mentioning about her mom being safe and thanking all the citizens for extending their support and saving JNU.

On Sunday evening, the entire nation went on a shock after they heard the terrifying news about masked goons entering the campus of Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University and attacking the students and teachers alike. They even vandalized the properties spreading further terror and chaos. While the miscreants are yet to be identified, people all across the country have taken to social media to condemn the incident and demand the safety of everyone present there. From Bollywood celebrities like Swara Bhasker, , Anurag Kashyap have condemned the attack on JNU campus through the medium of social media.

While yesterday Swara had shared a video in which she seemed rather emotional and asked everyone to put pressure on the government and the police to stop the rampage, just a few hours back, the Veere Di Wedding actress has shared another video mentioning about her mom being safe and thanking all the citizens for extending their support and saving JNU. She wrote, "My mom is safe. JNU is peaceful for now and the gates are open! BIGGEST and Most HEARTFELT thanks to everyone who reached out today with concern and wishes. Thank you so much! I’m so deeply moved and grateful! Eternal gratitude to the citizen protestors of Delhi who showed up at JNU main gate earlier tonight- you saved JNU! Thanks to the media channels and reporters who risked their own safety and showed India and the world what Kind of terror was unleashed today by the politics of hate! “Tum lathi charge karaaogey Tum road block karaaogey Hum paidal chalkar aayengey To paraphrase @vidushak Again thank you all! Video via @theconsocius."

Yesterday Taapsee had tweeted, "such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It’s getting scarred for ever. Irreversible damage. What kind of shaping up is happening here, it’s there for us to see.... saddening", while Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "Why do you need to cover your face? Because you know you are doing something wrong, illegal & punishable. There is no honour in this-Its horrific to see the visuals of students & teachers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU-Such violence cannot & should not be tolerated."

Students have come out in huge numbers to protest in solidarity against the shameful incident that happened inside the JNU campus. They have also demanded that the Central government takes strict action against the miscreants who carried out the brutal attacks.

