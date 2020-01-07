JNU Protests: Deepika Padukone applauded by Swara Bhaskar, Anurag Kashyap & others for joining protests

Numerous Bollywood celebs like Swara Bhaskar, Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Dadlani and others have come out in support of Deepika Padukone who recently joined the JNU protests. Read on to know more.

The entire country was shocked after hearing the gut – wrenching news about the JNU violence which involved a group of masked goons entering the campus of Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University and thrashing the students and teachers alike. They did not only stop at doing physical violence but also vandalized the properties thereby creating further chaos in and around the campus. Now, nationwide protests have been going on thereby expressing solidarity with the JNU students and demanding their safety too.

Just like others, numerous celebs from the Bollywood film industry have also joined the ongoing protests. The latest to join the same is actress who joined the students and other people protesting in JNU. Now, many celebs from the film fraternity have lauded the actress for joining the protests. Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhaskar, Vishal Dadlani, Tahira Kashyap, Kunal Kohli, Simi Grewal and numerous others have come out in support of Deepika.

Check out some of the tweets of Bollywood celebs appreciating Deepika Padukone below:

Good on you deepikapadukone — Swara Bhasker (ReallySwara) January 7, 2020

#DeepikaPadukone I applaud your commitment...and your courage! You are a HERO!! — Simi Garewal (Simi_Garewal) January 7, 2020

Full support and thanks to deepikapadukone for showing courage that a LOT of people from Bollywood don't. With you #DeepikaPadukone . @deepikapadukone won’t let this become the new normal .. https://t.co/sdT8rt92CI — Anurag Kashyap (anuragkashyap72) January 7, 2020 Those downtrending #Chhapaak, you have already lost! Your petty hatred CANNOT stop brave women! #ChhapaakIsABLOCKBUSTER ! Mark my words, and trend THAT!

— VISHAL DADLANI (VishalDadlani) January 7, 2020

Swara Bhaskar, who has been actively protesting with others against the JNU violence, is among the first ones to applaud the Chhapaak actress. She took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Bollywood just got JNUised.” On the other hand, yesteryear actress Simi Grewal lauded Deepika for joining the protests by calling her a hero. Not only this, the Om Shanti Om actress has also received appreciation from many of her fans for expressing solidarity with the JNU students. However, a certain portion of Twitterati were not happy with her joining the protests and called it a publicity stunt.

