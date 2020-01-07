JNU Protests: Deepika Padukone joins the protests at JNU to express solidarity with students

Deepika Padukone was snapped at the Jawaharlal Nehra campus as she joined the protests in solidarity of students. Check out the photos.

The entire world has been divided in their opinion about the ongoing protests at JNU after masked goons attacked the students and professors. And amongst everyone who has taken to social media, many Bollywood celebrities too, have expressed their opinions. If that is not enough, celebrities have also joined the protests to express their solidarity with the students. Yesterday, photos of Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza, and many others at the protests took on social media

Just yesterday, spoke about the youth's active participation in the protests and she also expressed her opinion on the same, saying how this is something that has to be done and that she is proud of the youth for voicing their opinion, irrespective of their own beliefs. And well, after her statement yesterday, the actress has now set another example by joining the students and others protesting at JNU as she is currently in the capital for promoting Chhapaak.

Deepika's upcoming film Chhapaak is slated for a release on January 10, 2020, and the movie will also be co-starring Vikrant Massey. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie narrates the story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and the movie is indeed one of the most awaited films of this year.

