JNU Violence: After Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic tweet, Abhishek Bachchan trolled on social media for his tweet

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media. The megastar never fails to impress his fans with the titbit of his life. On January 6th, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted an emoji with folded hands. A few hours later, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted a peace/ victory emoji. This made the Twitterati's fume. For the uninitiated, the entire country was in shock on Sunday evening after the news of some masked goons entering the campus of Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University and attacking the students and teachers and even vandalizing the properties spreading further terror and chaos was out.

The entire country has taken to social media to condemn the incident and demand the safety of everyone present there. Even Bollywood celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, , Swara Bhasker and many more are tweeting about it. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan fans also expected the same from them but instead, Mr. Bachchan and Junior Bachchan decided to only post an emoji that fumed the social media users. Twitter users started comparing Abhishek's post with that of his father. The actor was being trolled for keeping his mouth shut.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's tweet here:

T 3602 - — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 5, 2020

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 6, 2020

People started commenting, "kajra kajra re ye bekar bekar bachanawa", "3600 Rs jayada de diye Bade Bachchan sahab ne?", "Will you ever speak in Favour of JNU, AMU, JMU.. Students ??? Remember Aiglon College in Switzerland & Boston University. Grow some spine" and much more.

Will you ever speak in Favour of JNU, AMU, JMU.. Students ??? Remember Aiglon College in Switzerland & Boston University. Grow some spine. — Quotecasm (@Shayarcasm) January 6, 2020

Both Bachchans remain silent.

Only has spine in the family. — Vikas (@BakchoDonald) January 6, 2020

While Ayushmann Khurrana penned an inspirational poem, Twinkle Khanna wrote, "India,where cows seem to receive more protection than students, is also a country that now refuses to be cowed down. You can’t oppress people with violence-there will be more protests,more strikes,more people on the street. This headline says it all."

