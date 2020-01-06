JNU violence: Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza & others join protest to condemn the attack

Numerous celebs from the film fraternity including Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu and others joined the protest held in Mumbai against JNU violence. Read further for more details.
4634 reads Mumbai
The whole nation is shocked after getting the gut – wrenching news about masked goons entering the campus of Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening and attacking students and professors alike. Not only did they beat up the people present there but also vandalized the properties spreading further terror and chaos. While the miscreants are yet to be identified, people all across the country have taken to social media to condemn the incident and demand the safety of everyone present there.

Students have come out in huge numbers to protest in solidarity against the shameful incident that happened inside the JNU campus. They have also demanded that the Central government takes strict action against the miscreants who carried out the brutal attacks. Today, numerous celebs from the entertainment industry including Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu. Dia Mirza, Rahul Bose, Anubhav Sinha, Gauahar Khan and Kunal Kamra joined the protests held in Mumbai against the brutal attacks inside the JNU campus.

This protest has been held in the Carter road area of the city where thousands of people have gathered to condemn the horrific incident. As a part of the same. filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Anurag Kashyap also waved the tricolour flag as a mark of protest against JNU violence. Ever since the incident came to limelight, people have taken to their respective social media handles and condemned it in their own words. Bollywood celebs like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and others have also condemned the same. 

Credits :NDTVMumbai Mirror

