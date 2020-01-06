JNU violence: Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza & others join protest to condemn the attack

Numerous celebs from the film fraternity including Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu and others joined the protest held in Mumbai against JNU violence. Read further for more details.

The whole nation is shocked after getting the gut – wrenching news about masked goons entering the campus of Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening and attacking students and professors alike. Not only did they beat up the people present there but also vandalized the properties spreading further terror and chaos. While the miscreants are yet to be identified, people all across the country have taken to social media to condemn the incident and demand the safety of everyone present there.

Students have come out in huge numbers to protest in solidarity against the shameful incident that happened inside the JNU campus. They have also demanded that the Central government takes strict action against the miscreants who carried out the brutal attacks. Today, numerous celebs from the entertainment industry including Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, . Dia Mirza, Rahul Bose, Anubhav Sinha, Gauahar Khan and Kunal Kamra joined the protests held in Mumbai against the brutal attacks inside the JNU campus.

#Watch | Anurag Kashyap, Diya Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, Anubhav Sinha, Rahul Bose, Gauahar Khan and comedian Kunal Kamra present at the protest against #JNUViolence in Mumbai. Follow live: https://t.co/ASyi5ItCaj pic.twitter.com/MBzbfF584I — NDTV (ndtv) January 6, 2020

Actor Taapsee Pannu and other Bollywood personalities protest in #Mumbai in support of JNU students, teachers who were attacked on campus by masked mob yesterday. More on NDTV 24x7 and https://t.co/Fbzw6mR9Q5 pic.twitter.com/fefNnXVsjg — NDTV (ndtv) January 6, 2020

Mumbai: Filmmakers anuragkashyap72 and Anubhav Sinha wave the tricolour at Carter road to mark protest against #JNUattack pic.twitter.com/fmYXJ8QeqN — Mumbai Mirror (MumbaiMirror) January 6, 2020

This protest has been held in the Carter road area of the city where thousands of people have gathered to condemn the horrific incident. As a part of the same. filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Anurag Kashyap also waved the tricolour flag as a mark of protest against JNU violence. Ever since the incident came to limelight, people have taken to their respective social media handles and condemned it in their own words. Bollywood celebs like , , Anil Kapoor and others have also condemned the same.

(ALSO READ: JNU Violence: Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Javed Jaffrey & others condemn attack on JNU campus by miscreants)

Read More