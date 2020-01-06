JNU Violence: Ayushmann Khurrana pens down an inspirational poem on the Indian democracy

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote an inspirational poem on India's democracy on his Twitter account reacting to the JNU violence. The poem shared by the actor has been written by Ayushmann himself.

The entire country was in shock on Sunday evening after the news of some masked goons entering the campus of Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University and attacking the students and teachers and even vandalizing the properties spreading further terror and chaos was out. The entire country has taken to social media to condemn the incident and demand the safety of everyone present there. From Bollywood celebrities like Swara Bhasker, , Anurag Kashyap have condemned the attack on JNU campus through the medium of social media.

Joining the list is Bala actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Article 15 actor wrote an inspirational poem on India's democracy on his Twitter account. The poem shared by the actor has been written by Ayushmann himself. He tweeted, "इंसानियत से बड़ा कुछ नहीं धर्म नहीं, सियासत नहीं. धन नहीं, विरासत नहीं. किसी की हो सोच नई, हो अलग तो अलग सही, पर तुझे उस सोच को नोचने का हक़ नहीं, यही भारत का लोकतंत्र है, और इसमें किसी को शक़ नहीं। -आयुष्मान." (there is nothing greater than humanity, not a religion, not politics, not treasure, not heritage. Some have new ideas and opinions. If they differ then different they should be, but you have no right on that idea. This is the Indian democracy and there is no doubt in it."

इंसानियत से बड़ा कुछ नहीं

धर्म नहीं, सियासत नहीं.

धन नहीं, विरासत नहीं.

किसी की हो सोच नई,

हो अलग तो अलग सही,

पर तुझे उस सोच को नोचने का हक़ नहीं,

यही भारत का लोकतंत्र है,

और इसमें किसी को शक़ नहीं। -आयुष्मान — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 6, 2020

On the work front, Ayushmann recently wrapped up the schedule of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen playing a gay character and will bring to life a homosexual love story on the big screen. The film reunites Badhaai Ho actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. For the other male lead, Jitendra Kumar was roped in and Pankhuri Awasthy will also play a pivotal role in the film. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

