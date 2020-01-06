JNU Violence: Malang actor Anil Kapoor condemns attack on students; Says ‘Violence will not help anyone’

After the JNU campus was attacked by masked goons on Sunday evening, Anil Kapoor condemned the incident and stated that the perpetrators should be punished.

Days after the students were attacked in the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia, the nation once again went in a state of shock after the violence that took place inside Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Sunday evening. Reportedly, masked goons had entered the university campus and attacked the students and teachers of Delhi’s renowned institution. Several videos have been doing the rounds on social media wherein the goons were seen pelting stones and vandalizing property in the campus.

While the aam aadmi has been condemning the shocking incident, several celebrities have condemned that brutal attack on students. Joining the league, Anil Kapoor decried the incident and stated that violence is not the solution to anything. The veteran actor made this statement during the trailer launch of his upcoming movie Malang. Anil stated that he has been very disturbed with the attack and even had a sleepless night. He also emphasised that the people responsible for the attack should be punished.

“It has to be condemned. It was quite sad, quite shocking. With what I saw, I was very disturbed. I couldn’t sleep the entire night thinking about what has happened. So, it has to be condemned. Violence will not help anyone and the perpetrators should be punished,” Anil added.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked outrage across the nations and several protests are being held in several states against the mob attack and violence in JNU. In fact, celebs like Taapse Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Anubhav Sinha, Dia Mirza etc have also joined the protests in Mumbai.

