JNU Violence: Netizens question Priyanka Chopra on her silence as she shares a picture from Golden Globes 2020

Netizens question Priyanka Chopra on her silence as she shares a picture of herself from Golden Globes 2020 but refrain from addressing the violence on JNU students.

While many Bollywood celebrities like Twinkle Khanna, , Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap and a few others took to their social media handles and denounced the act of violence that the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University were subjected to, has landed into soup as the actress recently shared a glamorous picture of herself and hubby Nick Jonas from Golden Globes 2020 amidst the crisis. The news of a group of masked goons entering and attacking the students and teachers at JNU campus last evening gave rise to a social media rage where netizens and celebrities condemned the heinous act.

The incident has definitely angered the citizens who have expressed their disappointment and dismay on social media. However, A-lister celebrities from Bollywood have still not addressed the issue. While the netizens are already unhappy about the fact that B-Town as a whole has been mum on the issue since yesterday, Priyanka Chopra has specifically come on the radar as she uploaded a picture of herself from the Golden Globes 2020. PC stunned in a pink off-shoulder gown with an elegant neckpiece to go with it. On the other hand, Nick Jonas suited up in a grey and black pea coat.

As Priyanka shared her picture, social media users lashed out at her for maintaining silence. Check out the reactions:

@priyankachopra there was a red blood carpet in #JNU as well last night. I believe you are still Indian right ? Have guts speak something.. @anubhavsinha @anuragkashyap72 @ReallySwara — saif mohsin (@saifmohsintwwet) January 6, 2020

Our selective asthma didi @priyankachopra hasn't said a word about the violence at JNU last night. She always plays it safe. These are the people some morons look up to. — Hariprasad (@Haripra65899493) January 6, 2020

Check out more tweets:

Whats happening in India any idea @priyankachopra — Shums Tabrez SHAIKH (@shaikh_shums) January 6, 2020

