JNU Violence Raaj Shaandilyaa takes a dig at Swara Bhasker; Actress gives a befitting reply

Raaj Shaandilyaa mock JNU Violence and takes a dig at Swara Bhasker. While netizens slam him on social media, the actress silences him with a befitting response.

The news of a group of masked goons entering the JNU campus in Delhi and beating up the students and teachers alike came as a shock not only for the residents of the capital city but also for the entire nation. The incident took place on Sunday evening when the miscreants broke into the campus of the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University illegally and trapped the students inside. The mob violence that hit JNU raised serious concerns about the safety of the students and the entire nation joined hands gathering for protests and taking to social media, denouncing the act. While many B-Town celebs too raised their voice against the same, director Raaj Shaandilyaa's Facebook update has added fuel to the rage of the citizens.

The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl's director posted two updates on his facebook handle where he not only mocked the entire incident calling it a surgical strike but also took a dig at actress Swara Bhasker who shared a video on her social media handle 2 days ago requesting the masses to gather in front of JNU and take to their social media accounts in order to stir the government and the police to take action against the violence that the students of JNU were being subjected to. In her post, she also revealed that her parents too were trapped in the campus while the masked goons were still inside. Read Shaandilyaa's posts:

While Raaj left no stone unturned to demean Swara Bhasker for initiating a social media protest, the actress had a befitting reply to silence the director. "Agli baar role offer karne aur apne film ke trailer share karne ki request waale messages bhejne se pehle aap bhi sasti harkaton ke baare mein thoda soch lena. Good luck sir :)", Swara wrote in her response.

अगली बार role offer करने और आपकी फ़िल्म के trailer को share करने की request वाले messages भेजने के पहले आप भी ‘सस्ती हरकतों’ के बारे में थोड़ा सोच लेना! :) Good luck @writerraj sir! :) :) pic.twitter.com/t3KPugshfA — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 7, 2020

After Swara's response, the director deleted both the posts from his Facebook handle but the actress shared the screenshot of the same on her Twitter account.

Also Read: JNU violence: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt condemn the attack on students and professors

Credits :Facebook

Read More