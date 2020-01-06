JNU Violence: Twinkle Khanna expresses her disappointment on mob violence against the students

Twinkle Khanna expresses her take on JNU violence and deplores the act of violence against the students. Check out her tweet.

After police attacks on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University during CAA protests, the petrifying news of alleged mob violence against the students of the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi has struck the nation with shock. Last evening, a bunch of masked goons entered the campus of JNU, attacking students and teachers alike. While the trespassers are yet to be found, the safety of the students remains the question. It was not even a month ago when the students of Jamia were attacked and now the mob violence against the students of JNU has raised serious concerns about the protection and security of the students.

Many Bollywood celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, and others have lashed out on social media deploring the rampage against the students of JNU. Recently, Twinkle Khanna too took to her Twitter handle and denounced the act of violence. "India,where cows seem to receive more protection than students, is also a country that now refuses to be cowed down. You can’t oppress people with violence-there will be more protests,more strikes,more people on the street. This headline says it all." she expressed her disappointment as she tweeted.

India,where cows seem to receive more protection than students, is also a country that now refuses to be cowed down. You can’t oppress people with violence-there will be more protests,more strikes,more people on the street. This headline says it all. pic.twitter.com/yIiTYUjxKR — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 6, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh too addressed the issue rebuking the masked goons who entered the JNU campus illegally and attacked the students. "Why do you need to cover your face? Because you know you are doing something wrong, illegal & punishable. There is no honour in this-Its horrific to see the visuals of students & teachers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU-Such violence cannot & should not be tolerated." he tweeted.

Earlier, Swara Bhasker had requested netizens to gather outside the front gate of the JNU campus in order to move the police and the government to take action against the masked invaders. Through a video, Swara gave a clear picture of the terrifying situation of the students and the teachers inside the university and shared that her parents too were trapped inside.

