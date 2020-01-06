JNU violence: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt condemn the attack on students and professors

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have condemned the incident which happened inside the JNU campus on Sunday evening. Read on to know more about the same.

The entire nation is in a state of shock after getting to know about the terrifying incident that happened inside the campus of Delhi’s renowned institution, Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening. Students and professors alike were beaten up by a few masked goons who had entered the campus with sledgehammers and sticks. Not only were they physically violent but they also vandalized the properties leading to further terror and chaos. These miscreants who wreaked havoc are yet to be identified.

As soon as the news about this brutal attack spread across social media, people all around condemned the incident and demanded the central government take strict action against the miscreants. Numerous Bollywood celebs including Swara Bhaskar, , Anurag Kashyap and others have also reacted on the same. The latest to condemn the incident are and . Both of them have taken to their respective social media handles and expressed their opinions on the same.

Varun says that violence in a place of education cannot be allowed by police. The actor further says that the students do not deserve this and that they should be provided safety by the police and government. Speaking about the same, Alia Bhatt says, “Any ideology that seeks to divide, oppress and promote violence is one we must strongly oppose.” She further says that it’s time to stop pretending that everything is fine when students, teachers and peaceful civilians are attacked.

