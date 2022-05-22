Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar clocks 30 years: Here’s what Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka & others are doing now

The 90s era was one of the glorious periods in the Bollywood industry. We got to witness some amazing films which went on to become cult. Well, talking about one such cult classic, Aamir Khan starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar cannot be missed. Indeed it is that film which fans still enjoy watching and it takes us all into a different zone. Well, today this film clocks 30 years. Yes! You heard that right. It is 30 years since this film and today as we celebrate the anniversary of this film, we take you through the journey of then and now of the cast of this hit film.

Aamir Khan

One of the most important characters in the film was Aamir Khan. He won the hearts of his fans with his brilliant performance. The role of a carefree younger brother who takes part in the cycling championship instead of his elder brother to restore the name of his family and school. Today, he is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and fans cannot wait for it.

Ayesha Jhulka

The pretty and cute actress with a girl next door image in the film too paved the way straight into the hearts of her fans with this film. Although Ayesha is not seen in many films these days, recently she was seen in a web show named, Hush Hush which also starred Juhi Chawla, Karishma Tanna, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and Sahana Goswami in pivotal roles.

Pooja Bedi

Pooja drove all the young boys of that time crazy with her hotness quotient in the film. She indeed added a glam factor to the film and along with Aamir Khan on-screen, a lot of boys fell for her off-screen. Talking about what she does today, the actress was last seen in a cameo role in Masaba Masaba. She also has her own health and wellness brand of her own.

Mamik Singh

Aamir’s elder brother in the movie played by Mamik Singh did a fab job as a sincere and dedicated son who always strived for the family. Well, talking about current times, Mamik was seen in a small role in Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom.

Deepak Tijori

Deepak played the role of the antagonist in the film and a competitor of Aamir Khan. His smart looks and bad boy avatar were liked by many. Talking about now, he was last seen in the web series Illegal- Justice Out Of Order.

