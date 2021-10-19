Jo kaam tha woh toh chala gaya: Riteish Deshmukh on being ‘momentarily unemployed’ post TikTok ban

In a recent chat with Mashable, Riteish Deshmukh spoke about making funny TikTok videos with his wife Genelia. He said, “It started during the lockdown and it was a time when everyone went through tough times and we thought, ‘Let’s give them a reason to smile,’ and we started cracking jokes at our own expense and people started enjoying it. So that one led to another and I think it’s fun to bring a smile to someone’s face, a happy moment in their life.”

Riteish further joked about being temporarily ‘unemployed’ after the TikTok ban in India. He said, “I started with TikTok and when they banned TikTok, I was momentarily unemployed. I thought, ‘Oh God, abhi kya karoon main? Jo kaam tha woh toh chala gaya.’ Reels aa gaya, maine kaha, ‘Chalo, Reels hi sahi’ (I thought, ‘Oh God, what do I do now? I have no work anymore.’ When Reels was introduced, I was glad).” Riteish and Genelia are seen as the hosts of the second season of Ladies Vs Gentlemen, which is currently streaming on Flipkart Video.

In a chat with Zee News, Riteish spoke about hosting the show with Genelia and said, “I couldn't be happier to return to the stage with Genelia once again. While in real life we are one team, on Ladies vs Gentlemen we do find each other in the middle of a debate. So it's really fun to learn new things about each other, contradict each other and even take a stand for what we truly believe in as individuals. It brings us closer to each other. Hosting this show is a great experience and it's always interesting to see these debates live in action”.

