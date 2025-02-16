Jodhaa Akbar Turns 17: The Academy to celebrate Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai starrer with special screening in March 2025

The mesmerizing on-screen chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai, combined with Ashutosh Gowariker’s exceptional storytelling, made Jodhaa Akbar a timeless cinematic masterpiece. Further cementing its legacy, the Academy is set to host a special screening of the film in Los Angeles in March 2025, honoring its enduring impact on audiences worldwide.

As Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai's Jodhaa Akbar marks its 17th anniversary on February 15, 2025, its timeless narrative and mesmerizing visuals continue to enthrall movie enthusiasts.

The film is celebrated for its impeccable historical accuracy, breathtaking cinematography by Kiran Deohans, and intricately staged battle sequences. Its soulful soundtrack, featuring unforgettable melodies like Azeem-O-Shaan Shahenshah and Jashn-E-Bahaara, remains cherished by fans.

Recently, the Academy showcased Aishwarya Rai's stunning wedding lehenga from Jodhaa Akbar as part of its Colour in Motion exhibition, curated by acclaimed costume designer Neeta Lulla. This recognition highlights the film's lasting influence on Indian cinema and its remarkable artistic contributions.

Renowned for its stunning cinematography, elaborate costumes, and iconic soundtrack, Jodhaa Akbar went beyond geographical boundaries, elevating Indian cinema on the global stage. On this special occasion, director Ashutosh Gowariker shared his heartfelt gratitude.

On the 17th anniversary of Jodhaa Akbar, According to Mid Day, director Ashutosh Gowariker expressed his deep gratitude to audiences for keeping the film alive in their hearts. Reflecting on its journey from release to receiving a special screening at the Academy, he acknowledged the artistic contributions of everyone involved in its making.

He shared that the continued appreciation for Jodhaa Akbar is truly humbling and that he is thrilled to see its lasting impact on global audiences. Gowariker emphasized that the Academy screening is not just a tribute to the film but also a celebration of the rich cultural heritage it represents.

Premiering on February 15, 2008, Jodhaa Akbar chronicles the love story of Mughal emperor Jalaluddin Mohammad Akbar and Rajput princess Jodhaa Bai in 16th-century Hindustan.

Beyond its box office success, the film earned numerous accolades, including the Best Foreign Language Film award at the São Paulo International Film Festival, gaining global recognition. More than just a historical epic, Jodhaa Akbar is revered as a testament to cultural unity, portraying the evolving bond between Akbar and Jodhaa against a backdrop of political intrigue.