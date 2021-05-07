Jodhaa Akbar's iconic set destroyed as Karjat's ND Studio catches massive fire, exact cause unclear

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the fire first erupted near the old sets of Jodhaa Akbar which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan.

A massive fire erupted on Friday afternoon at Karjat's ND Studio, on the outskirts of Mumbai, where Jodhaa Akbar's iconic set is located. According to reports, the fire broke out around 12 noon nearby the main and soon engulfed a part of it. The studio is owned by well known Indian art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai and is also a tourist attraction in the region.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the fire first erupted near the old sets of Jodhaa Akbar which starred and . It soon then spread to to other parts of the sets. Soon, a major portion was destroyed. However, despite the massive blaze there were no casualties reported.

A police official informed PTI that multiple people were pressed into operation to douse the fire. He said, " Several fire-fighting vehicles from MIDC, Karjat, Khopoli and neighboring areas were rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the flames were on."

While police personnel and fire-fighters continue to be on spot, the exact cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. As per MM, locals believe that a short circuit in a nearby electrical unit could be the cause of the fire. Cooling operations are underway.

Even though Jodhaa Akbar released in 2008, the film's elaborate sets were kept intact and became a point of attraction.

