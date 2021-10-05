'Joey Ka Papa': Arjun Kapoor's cute reaction to Varun Dhawan's shirtless photo is unmissable

Actor had embraced pet 'parenthood' when he brought home his cute pet dog Joey. Since then, Varun has been dropping cute glimpses of his time with Joey at home. Be it sharing adorable photos of Joey playing with him or just taking it out for a walk, Varun loves to share cute moments with his pet on social media. However, in his recent post, Varun went ahead and shared a shirtless photo of himself sans Joey. This evoked a sweet yet funny reaction from and it has a connection with Joey,

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun wrote, "Breathe" as he shared a photo while standing in his balcony. He is seen clad in a pair of shorts and in a shirtless avatar. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor is seen flaunting his ripped abs and muscles in the photo. Seeing the photo, however, Arjun was reminded of Joey and he went on to call Varun, "Joey Ka Papa." This left netizens laughing in the comment section. Not just Arjun, Ayushmann Khurrana also reacted to Varun's picture and wrote, "Loopsie" with fire emoticons.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Varun has been busy with shoots in the city. The actor will be seen next in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and . The film has been directed by Raj Mehta and backed by . Besides this, Varun has already shot for Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The horror-comedy has been shot in a part of Arunachal Pradesh and it is helmed by Amar Kaushik, who directed Stree. It is backed by Dinesh Vijan.

