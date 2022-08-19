Jogi First Look: Diljit Dosanjh looks intense; Amyra Dastur, Hiten Tejwani & others raise the excitement level

Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most loved actors and singerss. He has a massive fan following across the globe. From rocking in Punjabi films, the actor has now made a mark even in Bollywood films. Well, Diljit is all geared up for the release of his upcoming Netflix film Jogi. Today the first poster of the film was released and it looks quite promising. The film is all set to release on the OTT giant on September 16.

In the poster, we can see Diljit Dosanjh with an intense look on his face. With his face being in the backdrop, we can see other actors too in the poster. Kumud Mishra, Amyra Dastur, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani, and Paresh Pahuja were also a part of the poster. Sharing this poster, Netflix wrote, “Himmat da naam Jogi. Umeed da naam Jogi. Watch this gripping tale of bravery, friendship, hope and everything in between. Out on 16th September, only on Netflix!”

Check out the poster:

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh, fresh from the gigantic success of Honsla Rakh, is busy with his USA music tour. Recently we saw Priyanka Chopra Jonas and influencer Lilly Singh arrange his concert. Diljit shared a post on Instagram with Priyanka Chopra and Lilly Singh and wrote about the global icons that they are, who have established a strong hold on Hollywood. His caption read, “Love and Respect. @priyankachopra @lilly saanu maan ann sadian kudian te. Jina ne Hollywood vich ja ke dhakk pai aa. LA was a movie”, which loosely translates as he is with women who made it big in Hollywood. The trio was at their goofiest best as they stood to take photos together. Dijit in his denim jacket, Lilly in her brown patched co-ord set, and Priyanka in her printed black blazer, looked stunning. In the photos that he shared, he also shared a photo of Priyanka and Lilly enjoying his concert, as they stood with a large crowd who came to see Diljit perform.

