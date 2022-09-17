Jogi: Sikh community thanks Ali Abbas Zafar, Diljit Dosanjh for ‘depicting true picture’

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Jogi with Diljit Dosanjh was released on Netflix on Friday and has garnered a positive response from critics and audience alike. The film is being appreciated for its sensitive narrative and the larger perspective of spreading love and hope even in the turbulent times of the 1984 riots. According to insiders, the initial response is encouraging on the viewership front too for the digital platform. While appreciation is there across the board, it seems that the biggest victory for Jogi lies in the fact that it is being appreciated by the Sikh Community too.

Ex Rajya Sabha Member, Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is a highly respected official in the community took to his social media to appreciate the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. He tweeted, “ Film #Jogi mirrors the horrific pain that Sikh community had to endure in the genocide in 1984. Sikhs were targeted in the most inhuman manner & the entire system turned against them. The nightmare persists as thousands of innocent victims still await justice.” He also appreciated Ali Abbas Zafar and Diljit Dosanjh for having presented this subject to the national audience.