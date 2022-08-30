Jogi Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh fights for his community in Ali Abbas Zafar’s thriller; Film OUT on Sept 16

Jogi starring Diljit Dosanjh in the lead showcases the tale of a young Sikh man, who gets caught up in the 1984 Sikh riots in Delhi. The story of his courage and valour in the middle of the deadly riots is set to be seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's Jogi. Netflix on Tuesday unveiled the first trailer for director Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming drama film and it featured Diljit as Jogi, a man who stands by his family and friends no matter what.

About the Trailer of Jogi

The trailer opens with Jogi enjoying breakfast with his family, seemingly during the calm before the storm. But as gunshots ring through their neighbourhood, which is soon invaded by violent mobs, the protagonist attempts to flee the city with his family and travel to Punjab, which is the safest place they can be in.

The viewers can clearly see shots of riot-ravaged streets, and the mass exodus of Sikhs trying to find safety. The trailer also projects Jogi as a saviour figure of sorts. The trailer will surely keep viewers gripped to their toes till the end.

Taking to Instagram today, Netflix wrote, “Jinke hausle buland ho, unki himmat todna namumkin hota hai. Aisa hi hai sadda Jogi. Watch @diljitdosanjh in and as Jogi - a story about friendship, courage and hope. Out on 16th September, only on Netflix! #Jogi #JogiOnNetflix”

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Diljit spoke about the film Jogi and said that the subject is very close to his heart. He said, "The year of my birth is 1984 as well. I have grown up hearing about real life experiences and stories about the riots and the era. In fact, I had even made a Punjabi film, Punjab 1984, sometime back, which won a National Film Award as well. So, the subject is really important for me, and Ali sir has picked the right story."

The film was shot during the COVID 19 pandemic and Diljit, in the same chat revealed that its premiere on OTT is a right move as it will reach many people. The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Amyra Dastur, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Hiten Tejwani. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will release on September 16 on Netflix.

Diljit Dosanjh Work Front

In 2020, Dosanjh entered Social 50 chart by Billboard, following the release of his 11th album G.O.A.T.. The album later rose to the top of Billboard's Top Triller Global chart. Also, the album entered top 20 in Canadian Albums Chart.

In 2021, Dosanjh released his twelfth album "Moonchild Era", it was penned by Raj Ranjodh and Arjan Dhillon. Album charted at #32 on Billboard Canadian Albums Chart making him the first Indian Artist to have his three albums on Billboard Charts. In 2021, he made it to the Sikh 100 list. In 2021, he released his debut film as producer Honsla Rakh starring Sonam Bajwa, Shehnaaz Gill, Shinda Grewal alongside him. The film made 5.05 crore on its opening day making it the highest grossing punjabi film on openings day. He signed with Warner Music in March 2022.

Also Read: Jogi Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh as Jogi vows to stand by his family, friends amid 1984 riots in Delhi