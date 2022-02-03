John Abraham admits he is a braver producer than an actor: My success rate as a producer is far higher.

John Abraham was last seen in Satyamev Jayate 2 and has projects like Ek Villain Returns in the pipeline. Apart from acting, John also has several other interests in sports, fitness and production. John began his journey as a producer back in 2012 with Vicky Donor which was a massive hit. In a recent chat with ETimes, John admitted that he is a braver producer than an actor.

Elaborating, on the kind of actor he is, John said, "I don’t have an image of myself. I am a director’s actor. If my director tells me to do something, I don’t question and tell him that it does not go with my image, and I may need to do it in a particular way. I am like clay that can be moulded by my director the way he wants to. I don’t look at myself as an action hero. The audience expects that from me and since I enjoy the action space, it works for me."

However, he points out, "My success rate as a producer is far higher (smiles!). I am a thinking producer. I know my line-up and what I am delivering as a producer. As an actor, I often leave a lot of what I can possibly do to another producer and the director and then hope that I have done my best."

John also believes in taking risks as a producer. He said, "Vicky Donor was a first of its kind and everybody expected me to lap up its success with an instalment, but I made Madras Café. It was a different film again. You have to be brave. In business, there is a saying, ‘The higher the risk, the greater the profit.’ If you don’t take the risk, you won’t reap the benefit. What’s the worst that can happen? At the most, you will fail. I have failed more often than not."

Adding, "So, I am not scared of failures and have always looked at that as my biggest positive. In fact, it is good to fail, as it pushes you. If I come with baggage that I have to succeed every time and my first-day box office has to be in crores, then I will get into a rut. I am happy where I am… happy to be starting from ground zero."

John Abraham will also be seen in Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

