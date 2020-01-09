John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur to play antagonists in Ek Villain 2 reveals Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri confirmed that John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur have liked their parts and both are playing villains in Ek Villain 2.

John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur's fans got some good news at the start of 2020. We got to know that John is in talks for the sequel of Mohit Suri's hit film Ek Villain which starred , Riteish Deshmukh and . Titled as Ek Villain 2, the movie will see a new pairing of John Abraham and Aashiqui 2 fame actor Aditya Roy Kapur with Mohit Suri as the director. The movie will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor.

Today, Mohit Suri confirmed this news to PTI. The director confirmed the news saying that Ek Villain 2 is on cards and John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur are the lead actors in the film. Mohit said that the script, as Ekta Kapoor would say, is a banger. It (Ek Villain) was her biggest hit that time, it did 100 CR at that time. So they took the time to write the script. Mohit wrote one draft but wasn't happy with some parts of it. Then he wrote another draft and Ekta said it was insane.

He added, "We have narrated it to John, Adi and they both have liked their parts. Both are playing the 'villains'. Now we have to cast the girls. I can't just take anyone. They play an important role. There will be two girls." The filmmaker will start working on the film after the release of Malang which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur. Speaking about Aashiqui 3, Mohit Suri said that at one point he was dabbling with a script of Aashiqui 3. He then worked on Malang, then wrote Ek Villain 2 then went back to Malang. So he keeps writing a lot. After a string of back to back films till Half Girlfriend, he realised he had stopped writing. So he took this break and just wrote the kind of films he wants to make. Malang was one of them.

Talking about Malang, directed by Mohit Suri, it is produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakraman. The movie stars Aditya, , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The shooting of Malang has been done in Goa and international locations. Malang’s release date was recently changed from February 14, 2020, to February 7, 2020.

Check out Malang's trailer here:

