John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Ek Villain 2 is NOT a direct sequel says Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri said that Ekta Kapoor and he were looking to create a whole franchise on villains and he believes sequels should work as independent films, too.

Aditya Roy Kapur has been the talk of the town since the trailer of his upcoming film Malang was out. The actor's beefed-up look in the film was much talked about and made his fans go gaga over him. The actor is also grabbing headlines for his next project Ek Villain 2. The Aashiqui 2 actor will be collaborating with John Abraham for the first time and will be locking horns against him in Mohit Suri's film. Yesterday, Mohit Suri confirmed this news and said that Adi and John both have liked their parts and are playing the 'villains'.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Mohit Suri further revealed some details of the film. He said that Ekta Kapoor and he were looking to create a whole franchise on villains. Shraddha who was the lead actress in Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain, and Riteish Deshmukh (in Ek Villain) have been a part of his biggest films and he loves them but Ek Villain 2 is a different story with new characters that refer to a different story. He further said, "It’s essentially villain versus villain. Both Adi and John are playing negative characters. We are going to push the bar further with Ek Villain 2. I believe sequels should work as independent films, too.”

Talking about casting the lead heroine in the film, Mohit Suri said, "There are two girls in the film. One of them is pretty much a villain as well. It’s a Gone Girl-ish zone and I have to get casting right." Talking about EkVillain 2's songs, the director said that he hasn't decided anything yet but he would love to recreate Galliyan from Ek Villain.

