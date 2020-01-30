John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Ek Villain 2 to release on THIS date; Find Out

The sequel of Ek Villain will be helmed by Mohit Suri and will star Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham both playing negative characters.

Recently, director Mohit Suri gave some good news to the audiences by announcing about his next project, the sequel of Ek Villain. He also revealed that Malang actor Aditya Roy Kapur will be collaborating with John Abraham for the first time and will be locking horns against him in the film. He further said that Ek Villain 2 is a different story with new characters that refer to a different story. It’s essentially a villain versus villain. Both Adi and John are playing negative characters.

And today, Ekta Kapoor, the producer of Ek Villain 2 along with Bhushan Kumar have announced the release date of the film. She wrote, "When the first thing u both say Is ‘JAI MATA DI ‘ Looking forward to up the entertainment quotient with @bhushankumar!Starting with the sequel of 2014 blockbuster - #EkVillain! The second instalment will release on Jan 8, 2021! It’s indeed a mark of a new beginning @shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor @balajimotionpictures @mohitsuri @tseries.official @tseriesfilms #BalajiMotionPictures." Now that is some great news to hear, right?

The casting of the female lead is still under process. According to a source, John will kick-off the shoot of Ek Villain 2 around June, but the date will be finalized once the entire team is on board. For the uninitiated, Ek Villain was an action thriller film starring , Riteish Deshmukh and . The movie was revolved around a hardened criminal whose terminally ill wife is murdered by a sadistic serial killer. The story was written by Milap Zaveri and Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures.

