John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar begin shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2 in Lucknow; See PHOTOS

Divya Kumar Khosla took to her social media handle to share a picture from the sets of Satyameva Jayate 2 featuring John Abraham.

After a long wait, John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 went on the floors today in Lucknow. Recently, Divya Kumar Khosla took to her social media handle to share a picture from the sets. In the picture, Divya, John and director Milap Zaveri can be seen posing for the camera. She also took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her holding the clapboard.

In the still, John is looking handsome as usual in a grey waistcoat and white shirt, while Divya is looking stunning in a white saree with matching blouse. While sharing the picture, Divya wrote, ''Finally after a year & the half long wait my film #SatyamevaJayate2 goes on floor. Extremely Thankful for this opportunity. Thank You Godji Thank you @thejohnabraham @milapzaveri @onlyemmay @nikkhiladvani Thank you to all my dearest Fans & wellwishers for your constant LOVE & Support #grateful #divyakhoslakumar #divians''.

Check out the latest post here:

Further, the film is a sequel of the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate. The story is based on the fight against the misuse of power and injustice. According to a source close to the film, the team will be shooting all over the city in palaces, schools and heritage buildings. Later, some parts will be shot in Mumbai. It is going to be a long schedule; the team will be shooting for almost two and a half months.

Earlier, the director of the film Milap Zaveri told Mumbai Mirror that on the first day, they will only shoot the lead pair and later, other actors like Harsh Chhaya, Anup Soni, Gautami Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa and Sahil Vaid will join in. He also said that the shooting locations in the city will be completely sealed off so that crowd cannot sneak in. The action sequences of the film will be shot at the streets of Lucknow.

Credits :Divya Khosla Kumar Instagram

