John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar to flag off Satyameva Jayate sequel shooting in Lucknow; Deets Inside

On Wednesday, John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar will begin shooting for their upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2.

John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar to begin shooting for their upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2 from Wednesday in Lucknow. Reportedly, the shooting of the same will continue until January 2021. The producers of the film are Bhushan Kumar and Nikhil Advani while the director of the film is Milap Zaveri. The film is a sequel of 2018 vigilante action film Satyameva Jayate which starred John Abraham in the lead role. Recently, while speaking with Mumbai Mirror, Zaveri said that they will be shooting in various places in Lucknow.

On the first day, they will only shoot the lead pair and later, other actors like Harsh Chhaya, Anup Soni, Gautami Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa and Sahil Vaid will join in. Milap added that the shooting locations in the city will be completely sealed off so that crowd cannon sneak in. He also said that the action sequences will be shot at the streets of Lucknow. The filmmaker praised John for agreeing to shoot during this tough time.

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, “It will be scary for the crew at live locations, but it is important to give our audience some important during this pandemic.” However, he asserted that the SOPs will create a safe shooting environment. He promised that sequel will be better and bigger than the 2018 original. Bhushan also informed that the script is a notch higher and the director has worked rigorously on the action scenes with John during the lockdown.

Early next year, the team of SMJ 2 will be shooting in Mumbai studio before calling it a wrap. The makers are eyeing a 2021 Eid release.

