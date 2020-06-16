John Abraham and Milap Zaveri reunite after 3 months for Satyameva Jayate 2; See Photos

Milap Zaveri confirmed that he is all set to start work on Satyameva Jayate 2 as he shared pictures with John Abraham.

In the year 2018, director Milap Milan Zaveri and John Abraham entertained the audience with a vigilante action film Satyameva Jayate. Also starring Manoj Bajpayee, the film revolves around DCP Shivansh who is given a case to arrest the man responsible for the deaths of corrupt police officers. He begins his search without realising the killer is none other than Vir, his younger brother. The film was released on 15 August 2018, received mixed reviews from critics but was received well by the audience and had the highest opening day for an A-rated film, following which it became a commercial success.

In the month of December, Milap Zaveri confirmed Satyameva Jayate's sequel with John Abraham which was all set to go on floors in April 2020 but due to COVID 19 pandemic, it got delayed. And now, given that unlock phase 1 has already begun and many will be resuming their shoot, Milap Zaveri confirmed that he is all set to start work on Satyameva Jayate 2. Sharing two pictures with his co-star John Abraham, the director tweeted, "Reunited with my Hulk, my Hero, my Ram, my John Abraham after 3 months! #SatyamevaJayate2 on the way."

(Also Read: Milap Zaveri confirms John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate sequel to roll in April)

The movie also stars Divya Khosla Kumar. Last year the posters of the sequel were released on social media platforms. The first poster featured John who fiercely tears off his shirt to reveal an Indian flag. The second poster featured Divya Khosla Kumar. Seeking inspiration from films like Dabangg and Rowdy Rathore, Milap Zaveri is aiming to make the sequel massier with elements of humour in the action vigilante. While the first installment dealt with corruption, Satyameva Jayate sequel will deal with the same issue in all the spheres, be it the politicians, police, journalists or common man. The director plans to extend the series by making a film in the franchise once every two years just like Sylvester Stallone's Rambo.

Check out Milap Zaveri's tweet here:

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×