John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur to be seen together in a dance number

Actors John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur, who have worked together in last year's "Batla House", are now coming up with a dance track titled " Gallan goriyan".

On Monday, Mrunal took to social media and posted a poster of the song. In the poster, the two actors are dressed in red costumes. John sports a moustache.

"You can't stop dancing to this track," Mrunal captioned the post.

"Gallan goriyan" is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and TAZ. Dhavni too shared the poster, askingfans to "be ready to groove to the beats of 'Gallan goriyan'".

Mrunal will next be seen in the sports drama "Jersey" starring , and the comedy "Aankh Micholi" with Abhimanyu Dassani.

John will be seen in Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama "Mumbai Saga". He is also a part of Rensil D'Silva's upcoming untitled film, in which he will be essaying a biker.

