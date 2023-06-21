John Abraham and Sharvari join hands for Nikhil Advani’s action thriller Vedaa, kickstart shoot

After the massive success of Pathaan, John Abraham, who was seen in a negative role in the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer is all geared up for his next film. This one too is an action film that also stars Sharvari Wagh alongside John. The film titled Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment and also stars Abhishek Banerjee. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film officially commenced its shoot in Rajasthan on 20th June, promising audiences a thrilling experience filled with high-octane sequences and gripping action.

John Abraham and Sharvari’s upcoming film announced

John Abraham is touted to take on the role of a mentor, guiding and training Sharvari’s character. Taking to his Instagram handle, John shared a picture from the sets along with Sharvari and the entire team as they begin rolling. In the picture, we can see John in an all-black attire. He looks dapper in a black tee and black pants while Sharvari looks stunning in a black top and blue denim. As the team embarked on this exciting venture yesterday, they aim to deliver an edge-of-your-seat cinematic experience.

Check it out:

John Abraham says, “I am looking forward to giving my all for this project. This riveting story will definitely leave an imprint in your mind as it did for me. I am honored to play the part and excited for kickstarting this journey.”

Sharvari, who has been dubbed as a star in the making in Bollywood, shares her excitement to be directed by Nikkhil Advani. She says, “Nikkhil sir is one of the most disruptive voices in Indian cinema and I feel lucky to be directed by him so early in my career. I would like to thank him for trusting me with a titular role as Vedaa. It’s a privilege to work with John Abraham and I am sure I will get to learn a lot from him on this journey. I love the entire Emmay Entertainment team and I want to thank them for nurturing me creatively with this film. I’m super excited about filming Vedaa.” Directed by Nikkhil Advani & written by Aseem Arora, Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment. The film is currently on floors and is slated to release next year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone looks like elegance personified in a captivating black ensemble by Anamika Khanna