John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal celebrate their pet friend Sia’s birthday; See adorable PIC

John Abraham is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. In his career in showbiz, John has featured in numerous films and delivered impressive performances in movies like New York, Parmanu, Madras Café, among others. Unlike many of his contemporary celebs, John is not too active in the virtual world, and does not post too often on social media. However, among the few times that he is seen on Instagram, he is mostly seen with his pet friends Bailey and Sia. In fact, John even has an Instagram handle dedicated to both of his dogs. A few moments back, the actor shared a new photo on that handle, where he shared a glimpse of how they celebrated Sia’s birthday.

In the photo shared on Bailey Abraham’s Instagram page, we see John holding Sia close. His wife Priya Runchal and he can be seen giving kisses to the adorable birthday girl. One can also see that she is being given a special treat on her special day. Sharing this photo, the pet-parents also wrote a sweet caption that read, “Happy birthday Sia (black heart emoji) Love you.” As soon as the picture was shared, fans flooded it with likes and comments. Many fans and netizens also wished Sia on her birthday.

John Abraham and Priya Runchal celebrate Sia’s birthday:

Meanwhile, on the work front, John was recently seen in the actioner Attack: Part 1, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ratna Pathak Shah. He now has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns which will hit theatres on July 29th. He will be sharing screen space with Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. John also has Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

ALSO READ: John Abraham says he ‘would not like to be available for Rs 299 or 499’ on OTT: I’m a big screen hero