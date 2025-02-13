John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal enjoy Ed Sheeran's concert in Shillong; couple's pic with singer goes VIRAL

Global pop sensation Ed Sheeran performed in Shillong, Meghalaya, on February 12 as part of his ‘+ – = ÷ x’ India tour. The concert was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Polo. Actor John Abraham and his wife, Priya Runchal, attended the event and met the singer on the football ground before the concert. They also posed for pictures, which are now going viral.

Priya Runchal took to Instagram and shared a post featuring her husband, John Abraham, and singer Ed Sheeran. In the first picture, the trio is seen smiling and posing together. The second snap offers a glimpse of John and Ed on the field in a candid moment. In the last slide, Priya shares a glimpse of the magical concert.

See the post here:

Meanwhile, he was recently spotted in Jiaganj alongside singer Arijit Singh in the latter’s hometown in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. The two enjoyed a relaxed scooter ride in the evening, without any security, surprising fans. Many reacted by saying, "Bhai is teaching him how to live a simple life too."

In videos making rounds on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), Arijit Singh can be seen riding a scooter with Ed Sheeran seated behind him. Accompanied by a few friends on their own scooters, they leisurely rode through the town's streets.

As per a report by The Times of India, Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran spent around five hours exploring Jiaganj together. The report also mentioned that the duo later enjoyed an hour-long boat ride on the Bhagirathi River from Shibtala Ghat. Meanwhile, the area's DIG confirmed Sheeran’s visit and revealed that the singer had specifically requested no additional security.

Earlier, Ed Sheeran thrilled fans in Bengaluru with a spontaneous performance on Church Street, but his act was cut short by the police, a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

During his Bengaluru concert, he surprised the audience by inviting Shilpa Rao on stage to perform Chuttamalle, with Arijit Singh singing the Telugu lyrics.

Before this, Ed Sheeran had performed in Hyderabad and Chennai, where he joined Indian composer A.R. Rahman on stage for a special rendition of the iconic song Urvasi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John Abraham will next be seen in The Diplomat, set to release in theaters on March 7, 2025.

