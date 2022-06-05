John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal look adorable as latter shares a mushy PIC on their wedding anniversary

John Abraham and Priya Runchal make an adorable couple and their recent photo on social media is proof. The Attack actor is not too active on social media. John is seen using Instagram mostly to promote his films, advocate for animal welfare causes, and to share glimpses of his furry friends. So, whenever a photo of John and Priya surfaces on the internet, fans go gaga over the couple. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Priya took to her Instagram space and shared a loved-up picture with John as they celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary today, on the 5th of June.

In the photo shared by Priya, John can be seen seated in a chair, while Priya sits on his lap. The Madras Café actor can be seen looking quite handsome in his white shirt and blue denims. Priya, on the other hand donned a light-yellow salwar suit. The lovebirds look quite happy in the picture, as they adorn warm and bright smiles. Sharing this snapshot, Priya captioned the post, “(star emoji) (yellow heart emoji)”.

As soon as Priya dropped the photo, it was flooded with likes and comments. Fans swooned over the couple and called them their favourite couple. Yet others wished them on their anniversary.

John Abraham reportedly met Priya Runchal, an investment banker by profession in 2010. After dating for over two years, they tied the knot in Los Angeles in 2013.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John was recently seen in Attack: Part 1, where he shared screen space with Rakul Preet Singh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Boman Irani. He will next be seen in the much-awaited actioner Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

