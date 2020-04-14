John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal look adorable in a never before seen photo from a wedding

John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal are all smiles in an unseen photo from a wedding. The couple posed with their family in the picture.

This quarantine has been blessing Bollywood lovers with some amazing unseen photos of stars. From - 's cooking diaries to 's childhood photos, social media has been filled with some heartwarming posts. Adding another photo into our quarantine diaries this week is Priya Runchal. John Abraham's gorgeous wife usually maintains a low profile on social media. However, even she couldn't stop herself from sharing a picture taken with her handsome husband during the lockdown on her Instagram account.

Priya indulged in some throwback when she shared a picture from a wedding she and John previously attended. In the photos, the Satyamev Jayate star looked dapper in a white tuxedo while he and his stunning wife posted with their family. The photo appears to be taken at a photo booth set up at the wedding venue. Priya shared the photo with the caption, "Fambam throwback at my cradle partners wedding."

Check out the photo below:

The couple tied the knot in 2013. Priya has usually stayed away from the limelight. In an interview with Mid-Day, John had said, "This is the way I like it. She is a private person. She finished her course from business school in London and was earlier in Los Angeles. She chooses to quietly do her work and I appreciate it."

On the work front, John has three movies in his kitty. This includes the sequel to Satyameva Jayate, Satyameva Jayate 2. He will also be seen in Attack and Mumbai Saga.

