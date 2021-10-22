John Abraham to arrive with Satyameva Jayate 2 in cinemas a day ahead of Salman Khan's Antim

Fans of John Abraham have a reason to rejoice now as the actor is all set to arrive in theatres a day early next month with Satyameva Jayate 2. Earlier, the release of the film was scheduled for November 26. Now, a new announcement was made with a new motion poster where it was revealed that John's film will release on November 25, 2021. Interestingly, it is arriving a day ahead of Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth. It was also announced that the trailer of the film is all set to drop on Monday, October 25, 2021.

The announcement on T Series Twitter handle reads as, "#SatyamevaJayate2 coming to Cinemas on Thursday 25th November. Bringing double the action and entertainment in cinemas again#SatyamevaJayate2, trailer out on Monday, 25th October." Just last night, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the trailer of John's film is all set to drop on Monday and now, the official announcement for John and Divya's film has also come in with a slight change in release date. The cop caper features John in an action avatar and the new motion poster gives us a glimpse of it.

Take a look:

The film is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster starring John and Manoj Bajpayee. Now, the second part stars John in a cop avatar once again and has been shot in Lucknow. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri and is backed by Bhushan Kumar. John will be seen in a double role in the film. Apart from John and Divya, the film also stars Rajeev Pillai, Sahil Vaid and Anup Soni.

