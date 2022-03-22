John Abraham on ‘Attack’ clashing with ‘RRR’: We respect Rajamouli sir but we’re not number two to anyone

Bollywood actor John Abraham is all over the news today as the second trailer of his much-anticipated film ‘Attack’ too all over the Internet. The second trailer of Lakshay Raj Anand’s directorial has been a complete entertainment package, like the first trailer. To note, the movie will clash with SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ which features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt in key roles. During the trailer launch event, John opened up on ‘Attack’ clashing with ‘RRR’.

Speaking on the screens being divided between RRR and Attack, John Abraham said, “We are not number 2 to anyone. We have a lot of respect for Rajamouli Sir but we have equal respect for our work.” During the event, he also opened up on working on the second installment of Attack. He said, “We intend to make a part 2. We have got a script ready. You can only decide to make a part 2 when the studio part is on board. So, we signed on for Attack 2 with Jayanti Bhai even before the release of Attack. I can’t comment on the commercial success of Attack, as am no trade expert, but I can say that we have made a very good film.”

For those unaware, Apart from John, Attack also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, and Ratna Pathak Shah in the lead. Produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions, Attack is slated to release on April 1 this year.

