John Abraham calls himself Hindi film hero, says 'Will never do Telugu or any regional film like other actors'

John Abraham is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Attack: Part 1. The trailer of the film has already created a lot of hype and fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the silver screen now. Well, John along with his leading ladies, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, is on a promotional spree. Recently there were rumours about him being a part of Prabhas starrer Telugu film Salaar. But in an interview with a leading daily, he revealed that he would never do a regional film.

Yes! You heard that right. John Abraham opened up about the rumour doing the rounds of him being a part of Prabhas starrer Salaar. He said, “I will never do a regional film. I am a Hindi film hero.” John further clarified that he would never do a film as a second lead just to be there. He also mentioned that he would not do any regional film like other actors just to be in that business. Talking about Attack, the actor said that they are bringing a ‘damn good film’ and he wouldn’t be promoting it if he wasn’t this confident.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John Abraham will also be seen in the much-awaited film Pathaan. He will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The actor had recently gone to Spain along with his wife to shoot for a schedule of the film and returned just on time for promoting Attack: Part 1.

Attack Part 1 is slated to hit the theatres on the 1st of April, 2022. Apart from Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, and John, the film will also star Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. It is produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions and is helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand.

ALSO READ: John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh make heads turn as they promote ‘Attack’; PICS