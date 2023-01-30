John Abraham calls Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan the 'biggest action hero': He is an emotion

Shah Rukh Khan , John Abraham and Deepika Padukone are currently enjoying the massive success of their recently released film Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. Superstar Salman Khan also featured in a special appearance. Amid enjoying the thunderous response at the box office, the team of Pathaan hosted the first press meet in Mumbai on Monday evening. Ahead of the release, SRK decided to ditch heavy promotions and media interviews. During the press meet, the trio was seen expressing their thoughts on receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. John, who has collaborated with SRK for the first time on a film, was seen praising him.

John was asked about his experience of working in Pathaan. While speaking about it, he was seen thanking everyone for their immense love. He also went on to thank producer Aditya Chopra for 'positioning him amazingly' in the films. John, who has essayed the role of Jim in Pathaan, was seen calling SRK the 'biggest action hero'.

John said, "I would like to say this on stage, I would like to thank Aditya Chopra. How he positions me is amazing, whether it's Dhoom or Pathaan. My director is responsible for representing me and the entire cast, and very importantly I got to work with Shah Rukh. I don't think he is an actor anymore, he is an emotion. Which is why I nearly went to kiss him in many scenes (laughs). I have worked with Deepika earlier, and it's amazing to work with her. The songs feature one of the most beautiful man (Srk) and the most beautiful woman (Deepika). I used to think I am an action hero, but today Shah Rukh is the biggest action hero in the country."