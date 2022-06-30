John Abraham on comparisons between Ek Villain Returns & 1st installment: The film that will do the talking…

As the makers of Ek Villain Returns have unveiled the trailer of the much anticipated action thriller, social media is abuzz with tweets and posts for the same. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham in the lead, Ek Villain Returns is the second installment of the 2014 release Ek Villain which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead. Ever since the trailer has been released, there have been comparisons between the action entertainer and the first installment. However, John believes that it is their film that will be the answer to the comparisons.

“Finally it's the audience. You have to respect the audience and finally, it's the film that will do the talking,” the actor was quoted as saying. Interestingly, John has been quite excited about Ek Villain Returns and stated, “When I read the script of Ek Villain Returns, I knew it was what I wanted to do because it was like a homecoming for me”. For the uninitiated, Mohit Suri worked as an assistant director for John’s debut film Jism. On the other hand, producer Bhushan Kumar has pinned high hopes for Ek Villain Returns and despite the comparisons, he believes they have made a good film.

To note, Ek Villain Returns marks John’s first collaboration with Arjun, Tara and Disha. In fact, the action entertainer will also have a face-off between John and Arjun. In fact, the trailer of Ek Villain Returns has dropped hints for several mind-boggling twists in the plot. The movie will be hitting the screens on July 29 this year.

