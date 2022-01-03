John Abraham confirms testing COVID 19 positive along with wife Priya; Informs being home quarantined

The Covid-19 cases have been on a rise with each passing day. From the last month, the news of several Bollywood celebrities testing positive for the virus have come out. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others a lot of them have tested positive for COVID. A new name gets added to this list today and that is John Abraham. The actor informed all his fans and followers of having tested for the virus along with his wife Priya.

Taking to his Instagram handle, John Abraham shared a note informing about him testing positive. In that note, he had written, “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya & I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated & experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up.”

Take a look:

John was recently in the headlines due to his Instagram account. The actor deleted or archived all his posts and many fans thought that his handle was hacked. However, he recently posted the Attack teaser on his Instagram handle amid all the buzz and cleared the air around it. In Attack, John will be seen with Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and is all set to release on January 28, 2021. Besides this, John also has Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

