John Abraham deletes all posts on Instagram days before his 49th birthday.

John Abraham recently took the big screen by storm with his film Satyameva Jayate 2. After an impressive box office season and being busy with his ISL football team in the ongoing season, John Abraham seems to have made some noise on social media. No, it's not a new photo or video. Instead, the actor has deleted all his Instagram posts.

Yes, you heard that right. John Abraham, who has over 9 million followers, deleted or presumably archived all his Instagram posts. While there is no clarity on why John chose to do that, the actor seems to have deleted all posts just a few days before his 49th birthday. John will be turning 49 on 17 December.

The actor recently faced flak on social media for his explanation on why heart attacks occur. During an apperance on Kapil Sharma's comedy show to promote his film, the actor talked about how stress is bad for health. He elaborated by giving an analogy of how oil reacts with water. Equating Triglycerides to oil, he said they are like ‘bubbles’ in the blood, which when they travel to the heart cause a heart attack, induced by stress.

Netizens couldn't help but call the actor's explanation bizarre and critcised him for analogy on social media.

Well, we wonder why John decided to delete everything. Is it a fresh social media start or the result of hacking? We guess we'll just have to wait and hear it from him.

