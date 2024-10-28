'John Abraham didn't talk to me for 2-3 months after Satyameva Jayate 2's failure' says director Milap Zaveri: 'The love I had for him backfired'

John Abraham won hearts with his powerful performance in Satyameva Jayate, which became a massive success and solidified his status as an action star. However, Satyameva Jayate 2, which featured him in a triple role, failed to replicate that success as the ambitious concept backfired, leading to a disappointing reception. Milap Zaveri recently shared that the actor 'did not communicate with him for 2-3 months and the love he had for him backfired'.

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Satyameva Jayate 2 director Milap Zaveri discussed the film's failure and took full responsibility for it. He acknowledged that many believed he had become overly fixated on John Abraham, mentioning that he once referred to John as his "Ram" and himself as "Hanuman."

Zaveri reflected that it appeared he was attempting to highlight Dhoom actor in every way possible. He also noted that currently, none of the three Johns (with reference to the triple role) including him, seem to answer calls, adding humorously that they remain in touch.

He expressed how much Abraham meant to him, comparing him to legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, stating that he owes his current position to him.

He described Pathaan actor as a superstar and a hero, capable of extraordinary feats, likening him to the Hulk. Zaveri acknowledged that he had gotten carried away during the making of the film and noted that at that time, John lacked the same confidence in himself that Zaveri had in him.

He aimed to showcase John's versatility as an actor, highlighting that he could fight, dance, and deliver dialogues. However, Zaveri admitted that his affection for the actor ultimately backfired, and he was sure the actor felt upset and hurt due to the film's failure.

Despite this, Zaveri confirmed that they remain in touch and friends, though not as close as before. He expressed a desire to work with Abraham again and mentioned that he has written a powerful action script for him.

Milap recounted a period of two to three months when The Vedaa actor was not communicating much. He reached out through phone messages, to which he replied that he was very sad, explaining that he had invested a lot in the film and was disappointed with its outcome.

The Force actor had withdrawn for a while, but they eventually spoke and reconciled, with the actor affirming his willingness to collaborate in the future.

