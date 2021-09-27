John Abraham & Divya Khosla Kumar’s ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ to release theatrically on 26 November

Maharashtra government recently announced that cinema theaters in the state will start operating from 22 October. Several film producers have announced the release date of their ventures including Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiq’, which will be released on 10 December 2021. Rohit Shetty’s directorial ‘Sooryavanshi’ will be one of the first to initiate the major Hindi film releases by coming out on Diwali 2021. Rohit took to Instagram and wrote, “Thanks to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray, theatres in Maharashtra to reopen from 22nd October. And FINALLY!!! we can say, This DIWALI… AA RAHI HAI POLICE…”

Akshay Kumar also took to Instagram and announced the arrival of Sooryavanshi. He wrote, “So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE #Sooryavanshi #Diwali2021”. Makers of John Abraham led Satyameva Jayate 2 have recently announced the release date on 26 November 2021. The film also stars Divya Khosla Kumar. The first part of the film came out in 2018 with Manoj Bajpayee also in the leading cast.

Yash Raj Films have announced the release date for a slate of films. , Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be releasing worldwide on November 19, 2021. The film is a sequel of Bunty Aur Babli which starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani in the lead roles. Jayeshbhai Jordar on February 25, 2022. Shamshera will be released on March 18, 2022.

