John Abraham on donating for COVID 19: People like me wouldn't make it public, not even through subversive way

John Abraham, who was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti with Kriti Kharbanda, Ileana D'Cruz, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Saurabh Shukla, is under lockdown like everyone else. Talking about the current situation going on in the country due to Coronavirus and about the extended lockdown, John said to HT that the police, Army, medical professionals and all others, these are the COVID warriors, who are actually risking their lives, especially the medics, ward boys. They all are real-life superheroes. Situations bring out unlikely heroes, and this pandemic has brought up probably the likeliest ones, that’s the people in the medical profession.

Talking about the poem Mera Bharat Mahaan which was recited by John and written by Milap Zaveri has received a great response. On this, the Satyameva Jayate actor said, "The credit goes to Milap, he penned and WhatsApped it to me; I said ‘this is beautiful’. He just wanted me to recite it. It took me a couple of minutes, as it spreads the message of positivity in today’s world, which is full of negativity and hatred. I think it’s good to have something that’s positive and not controversial, still Indian at heart, which people will relate to. It will probably foster unity somewhere." Among all the Bollywood actors, John is among those who like to keep their personal life private.

While some celebs announced openly about the donation they have offered, some kept mum. Talking about this, John said, "I think people who have announced, have done fantastic jobs. People like me would not make it public, not even through a subversive way. Not even through a PR person, where you find out ‘Hey, John has been doing this, he has not told anybody, but he’s actually told people to tell’. So I am probably right at the other end."

The Batla House actor further said, “This was scary. Someone in the business told me ‘This is your time to buy goodwill’. We are faced with a real-life situation, and it’s not time to, quote unquote, ‘buy’ goodwill. It is something I choose not to say, even if I am doing. Like I said, nothing wrong with people who have said it. Hats off to our industry, we have come together as a unit." Talking about his quarantine life the actor said that it has not been a drastic change for him. He always prefers home food and is always comfortable in his house. On requesting people to stay indoors, John said that if people are expecting things to get back to the way they were, on May 4, let’s wake up and smell the coffee, nothing is going to be normal till the end of this year. It’s going to be a new normal.

