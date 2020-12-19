John Abraham drops a glimpse of his shirtless back workout, says 'Woke up like this'; Abhishek Bachchan reacts

John Abraham took to social media to share a photo while working out at the gym. The handsome Satyameva Jayate 2 star left fans in awe with his ripped back muscles and even Abhishek Bachchan could not resist dropping a comment.

When it comes to fitness, there is no one better to seek inspiration from than Bollywood's fittest stars, John Abraham. The handsome Satyameva Jayate star is renowned for his love for fitness and every time, John gives fans a glimpse of his workout sessions, he manages to leave all in awe. No matter where the star is, he never skips his workout session. Recently, John took to his social media handle to drop a photo of him exercising his back on the weekend and left all stunned.

Taking to this Instagram handle, John gave his fans a sneak peek of his weekend workout session at home. In the photo, a shirtless John could be seen sweating it out as he nailed pull ups while working on his back. One could see the actor's toned physique and lean body as he worked out at the gym. Dressed in only a pair of black shorts and a cap, John's shirtless lean body sent the internet into a meltdown and many commented on his post.

Abhishek Bachchan, who has worked with John in Dhoom, also dropped a fire emoticon on his photo. Sharing the photo, John wrote, "Woke up like this. #fitness #backworkout #gym."

Take a look at John Abraham's workout photo:

Meanwhile, just a day back, John celebrated his birthday and shared a video on his Instagram story to thank everyone for the lovely wishes. The actor has been busy shooting for his film, Satyameva Jayate 2 with Divya Kumar Khosla. The film is helmed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Besides this, he also has Mumbai Saga, Sardar & Grandson, Pathan and Attack lined up ahead of him.

Also Read|Happy Birthday John Abraham: Mumbai Saga to Satyameva Jayate 2, the star's films promise an entertaining 2021

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :John Abraham Instagram

Share your comment ×