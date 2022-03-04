John Abraham drops new poster of upcoming film Attack – Part 1; Hints action thriller is part of trilogy

Attack (Part 1) starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh has already locked its release date. The action-thriller is releasing on April 1 in theatres. Produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor, it is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. Well, today the makers have released another interesting poster of the film. John Abraham is featured. But along with the poster, a major hint has been dropped in. It looks like the film will be coming in three parts.

The poster was shared by John Abraham on his Instagram handle and he wrote, “GET READY FOR #ATTACKin3 #Attack - Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1st April, 2022.” From the poster, it looks like John is a soldier and he on a war. But nothing has been made official regarding any of the character. Jacqueline Fernandez had shared the first poster on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Get ready to witness our country's first super soldier and his strike to save the nation's pride. #Attack - Part1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1st April, 2022.”

John Abraham had mentioned that he is very excited for the audience to watch the film in cinemas. The actor will also be seen in Pathaan. The teaser was released recently and it became the top trend on the social handle.

Take a look at the post here:

Talking about Pathaan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. John and Shah Rukh Khan will be sharing screen space for the first time. It will be releasing on January 25, 2023.

Also Read: Attack Part 1 starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez & Rakul Preet Singh in theatres on April 1