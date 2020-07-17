  1. Home
John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi’s Mumbai Saga Hyderabad shoot called off due to COVID 19 spike; To be shot in city

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi were all set to head to Hyderabad to shoot Sanjay Gupta’s classy gangster drama in July. However, owing to the spike in the number of COVID 19 cases in the country, the director did not want to put anyone at risk and has called off the Hyderabad shoot.
A gangster multistarrer that has been the talk of the town is Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga. Starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in important roles, Mumbai Saga is a period film about the gangsters and cops in the old days and stars several actors including John and Emraan. Recently, reports were that the film is all set to resume shooting in July at Ramoji City in Hyderabad amid the COVID 19 unlock. However, it looks like that the shoot has been called off post the recent spike in the cases. 

As per a report in Mid-Day, the director Sanjay said that he had a word with the co-producer and leading man of the film, after which he decided against heading to Hyderabad for the shoot. Gupta told the daily that the shoot that they had planned in Hyderabad was for 14 days, out of which a major chunk was to be shot in a studio. He said that it posed risk to his cast and crew to shoot owing to the recent spike in the COVID 19 cases. Hence, the Hyderabad schedule was called off and now, the team plans on shooting in Mumbai at a studio around Independence Day. 

Gupta told the daily, “John, Emraan and the rest of us were kicked about shooting (in Hyderabad), but we can't do so by putting everyone's health at risk. John was to finish the pending work on Mumbai Saga before moving on to his next. But with cases on the rise, we decided it would be best to take stock of the situation after a month. We will try to procure permission to shoot from August 15 and are eyeing three studios — Mehboob, Essel and Film City. The dates are tentative.”

The period gangster drama also stars Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Prateik Babbar, Amole Gupte and Rohit Roy and is lavishly mounted. When the first look of the entire cast was unveiled, it left fans of the director impressed. While the shooting was going on prior to the lockdown, due to the COVID 19 crisis, it was called off back then and it affected the entire schedule. The release of the film also has been delayed owing to the stalling of shoots. 

